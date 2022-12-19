Growatt launches advanced battery globally for energy storage applications (Di lunedì 19 dicembre 2022) SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The world's leading distributed energy solution provider, Growatt has released the one-fits-all APX HV battery with leading innovations in performance, operation, protection and installation. Integrated with the novel soft-switching parallel connection technology, the new battery solution contributes more energy by eliminating the effect of the energy mismatch between packs, allowing each module to fully charge and discharge independently. In addition, the innovation assures greater flexibility for installation and expansion with batteries of varied State of charge (SoC) and from different new batches, saving Operations and Maintenance (O&M) and supply chain costs eventually. It also features a redundancy design that prevents system ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Growatt launches advanced battery globally for energy storage applicationsThe world's leading distributed energy solution provider, Growatt has released the one-fits-all APX HV Battery with leading innovations in performance, operation, protection and installation.
