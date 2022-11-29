Former UK CMA CEO Andrea Coscelli To Join Keystone As Co-Head Of Europe (Di martedì 29 novembre 2022) LONDON and BRUSSELS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Keystone Strategy LLC (Keystone), a consultancy to top technology companies, government agencies and global law firms on strategy, economics, technology, and competition, today announced that Andrea Coscelli would Join as Partner and Co-Head of the European Practice on 3 January 2023. Dr Coscelli, a leading European expert in antitrust and competition economics, was CEO of the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) for six years till last July. He will co-lead the firm's European expansion with Cristina Caffarra, who set up Keystone's operations in Europe earlier this year with full-service antitrust, economics and technology ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Keystone Strategy LLC (Keystone), a consultancy to top technology companies, government agencies and global law firms on strategy, economics, technology, and competition, today announced that Andrea Coscelli would Join as Partner and Co-Head of the European Practice on 3 January 2023. Dr Coscelli, a leading European expert in antitrust and competition economics, was CEO of the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) for six years till last July. He will co-lead the firm's European expansion with Cristina Caffarra, who set up Keystone's operations in Europe earlier this year with full-service antitrust, economics and technology ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Rif Line ha affidato il timone di Kalypso Compagnia di Navigazione a Franco Rondini shippingitaly.it
Former UK CMA CEO Andrea Coscelli To Join Keystone As Co-Head Of EuropeKeystone Strategy LLC (Keystone), a consultancy to top technology companies, government agencies and global law firms on strategy, ...
CMA concludes that competition issues are not creating challenges for music-makers in the streaming economyThe UK’s Competition & Markets Authority has published the final report from its study of the streaming music market, concluding that challenges faced by artists and songwriters in the streaming ...
Former CMASegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Former CMA