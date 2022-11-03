The World' s First Light Earbuds HHOGene GPods Amazed the Market

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 3 novembre 2022) HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/True wireless Bluetoothhave become an essential part of people's daily life, however, the pursuit of sound quality is not unusual, but the pursuit of "" is rare and something that no one has done before.are unique "new pieces" that redefine. With the use of digital technology for thetime, they created the'sthat enable 300,000 color combinations for you to express yourself., henceforth, are no longer a pair of "tools" but more of a fashion accessory like earrings to reveal individuality. Nowhave been globally launched at 9 a.m. EST, ...