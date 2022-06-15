WWE | Cameron Grimes vuole ripartire e lancia la sfida a Bron Breakker per Great American Bash

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di mercoledì 15 giugno 2022) Non sono stati giorni facili pernell’ultima settimana, ad NXT: In Your House è stato sconfitto da Carmelo Hayes perdendo il NorthTitle, ma qualcosanon l’ha persa ed è la determinazione e l’ha reso molto chiaro stanotte in un confronto con il campione NXT. Il cognome fa la differenza Durante la serataè stato avvicinato danel backstage, il campione ha provato a rincuorarlo, maha risposto che non ha bisogno di compassione. Un discorso tra i due che l’ex Trevor Lee ha voluto riprendere subito dopo il match in cuiha conservato la cintura di campione contro Duke Hudson.è andato ...