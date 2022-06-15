WWE: Cameron Grimes vuole ripartire e lancia la sfida a Bron Breakker per Great American Bash (Di mercoledì 15 giugno 2022) Non sono stati giorni facili per Cameron Grimes nell’ultima settimana, ad NXT: In Your House è stato sconfitto da Carmelo Hayes perdendo il North American Title, ma qualcosa Grimes non l’ha persa ed è la determinazione e l’ha reso molto chiaro stanotte in un confronto con il campione NXT Bron Breakker. Il cognome fa la differenza Durante la serata Cameron Grimes è stato avvicinato da Breakker nel backstage, il campione ha provato a rincuorarlo, ma Grimes ha risposto che non ha bisogno di compassione. Un discorso tra i due che l’ex Trevor Lee ha voluto riprendere subito dopo il match in cui Breakker ha conservato la cintura di campione contro Duke Hudson. Grimes è andato ...Leggi su zonawrestling
