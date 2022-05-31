LS ELECTRIC demonstrates Green DC Solution in Europe (Di martedì 31 maggio 2022) SEOUL, South Korea, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/
From May 30th to June 2nd, LS ELECTRIC is presenting at Hannover Messe 2022, one of the largest international exhibitions for industrial technology, to show its newest smart energy Solutions based on the combination of ICT with global-scale power and automation Solutions. Under the main concept of "Integrated Energy Solutions for Carbon Neutrality", LS ELECTRIC has prepared the three main themes, Carbon Neutrality, Digital Transformation, and Smart Factory. During the exhibition, visitors will find a variety of strategic products targeted to the global carbon-neutral market. Next-generation smart power Solutions: MCCB (DC 1500V), Relays (DC 1000V & 1500V), and ACB (AC 1150V). In particular, DC-only Solutions (such as ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
SEOUL, South Korea, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 30th to June 2nd, LS ELECTRIC is presenting at Hannover Messe 2022, one of the largest international exhibitions for industrial technology, to
