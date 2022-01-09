Aumenti in Bolletta : per imprese 36 Mld in piùCovid, bisogna ritardare apertura scuole : Novax occupano 2/3 ...Usa omicidio afroamericano Ahmaud Arbery : 3 ergastoliPresidente Biden : Incendi causati dai mutamenti climaCovid : Fermata in Australia tennista Renata VoracovaKazakhstan : arrestato ex capo sicurezza MasimovFIFA ANNUNCIA I CANDIDATI ALLA SQUADRA DELL'ANNO 2021EA svela il nuovo evento Apex Legends Abissi Oscuri Shiba Inu: cosa aspettarsi nei prossimi mesi da una delle ...BETHESDA - Raggiungi l'incredibile nuovo mondo di The Elder ScrollsUltime Blog

Moose | “Forbidden Door con la WWE? Non sarebbe male un match con Roman Reigns”

Moose Forbidden
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©
Nella serata di ieri, al ppv Hard To Kill, Moose si è confermato campione del mondo di Impact ...

zazoom
Commenta
Moose: “Forbidden Door con la WWE? Non sarebbe male un match con Roman Reigns” (Di domenica 9 gennaio 2022) Nella serata di ieri, al ppv Hard To Kill, Moose si è confermato campione del mondo di Impact Wrestling sconfiggendo Matt Cardona e Morrisey in un Triple Threat. Il suo regno può dunque continuare, ma in questo momento gli sguardi del roster della compagnia canadese sono fissati verso la WWE e la possibile Forbidden Door apertasi con Mickie James per Royal Rumble. È così il campione spara molto alto e punta una sfida a… Roman Reigns! Il tweet di Moose I Claim to be the Wrestling God. He claims to be The Head of the Table. With all this Forbidden Door talk….. what if ?….,, @WWERomanReignsMoose (@TheMooseNation) January 9, 2022
Leggi su zonawrestling

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Moose Forbidden

Moose vuole affrontare Roman Reigns  The Shield Of Wrestling

Moose Wants Roman Reigns To Step Through The Forbidden Door Next

Moose defended his Impact World Championship at last night's Hard to Kill pay-per-view against Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey. The former NFL player has ...

Moose Wants Roman Reigns To Step Through The Forbidden Door

Moose defended his Impact World Championship at last night's Hard to Kill pay-per-view against Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey. The former NFL player has ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Moose Forbidden
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Moose Forbidden Moose Forbidden Door WWE sarebbe