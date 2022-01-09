Moose: “Forbidden Door con la WWE? Non sarebbe male un match con Roman Reigns” (Di domenica 9 gennaio 2022) Nella serata di ieri, al ppv Hard To Kill, Moose si è confermato campione del mondo di Impact Wrestling sconfiggendo Matt Cardona e Morrisey in un Triple Threat. Il suo regno può dunque continuare, ma in questo momento gli sguardi del roster della compagnia canadese sono fissati verso la WWE e la possibile Forbidden Door apertasi con Mickie James per Royal Rumble. È così il campione spara molto alto e punta una sfida a… Roman Reigns! Il tweet di Moose I Claim to be the Wrestling God. He claims to be The Head of the Table. With all this Forbidden Door talk….. what if ?….,, @WWERomanReigns— Moose (@TheMooseNation) January 9, 2022 Leggi su zonawrestling
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Moose ForbiddenMoose vuole affrontare Roman Reigns The Shield Of Wrestling
Moose Wants Roman Reigns To Step Through The Forbidden Door NextMoose defended his Impact World Championship at last night's Hard to Kill pay-per-view against Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey. The former NFL player has ...
Moose Wants Roman Reigns To Step Through The Forbidden DoorMoose defended his Impact World Championship at last night's Hard to Kill pay-per-view against Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey. The former NFL player has ...
Moose ForbiddenSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Moose Forbidden