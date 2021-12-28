Xinhua Silk Road: 20 years on, China's Chery Automobile has seen solid expansion in overseas market (Di martedì 28 dicembre 2021) - BEIJING, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Since Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. started its first overseas export in October 2001, the enterprise has harvested sound gains in overseas market expansion. It ranks first in export volume of Chinese brand passenger vehicles for 18 consecutive years and is the first Chinese passenger car brand to export more than 200,000 cars a year. At present, Chery has established six research and development bases, ten factories, more than 1,500 overseas dealers and service outlets with a cumulative export of nearly 2 million vehicles overseas. More efforts have also been stepped up by Chery to boost sci-tech innovation such as crash test, chips, batteries and man-machine
