The Cruel King and the Great Hero annunciato

The Cruel
NIS America è felice di annunciare che The Cruel King and the Great Hero arriverà su PS4 e Nintendo ...

Commenta
The Cruel King and the Great Hero annunciato (Di giovedì 15 luglio 2021) NIS America è felice di annunciare che The Cruel King and the Great Hero arriverà su PS4 e Nintendo Switch nel 2022! The Cruel King and the Great Hero è una nuovissima avventura creata da Sayaka Oda, director diThe Liar Princess and the Blind Prince (2019). Una giovane ragazza di nome Yuu si imbarca in un’avventura per diventare un grande eroe. Al suo fianco c’è una temibile bestia conosciuta come il Cruel King, che la guida e la protegge. Tuttavia, la verità sul passato del re drago cambierà presto le carte in tavola, ...
The Cruel King and the Great Hero annunciato

