G20 finance ministers focus on tax reform, climate in Venice (Di venerdì 9 luglio 2021) "It is necessary to strike a balance between ambition, and the EU is quite ambitious, and the need for global cooperation," he said, adding that the European Commission would present a major package ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising
ferpress : #B20-#G20: Pietro Salini, per riprendersi da crisi servono misure immediate e concrete per realizzare infrastruttur… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : G20 finance
G20 finance ministers focus on tax reform, climate in VeniceROME, JUL 9 - G20 finance ministers are meeting in Venice on Friday with global tax reform and the climate crisis at the top of the agenda set under the Italian presidency of the group. The G20 is looking to move ...
Italia assume presidenza del G20: cosa significaù A Venezia, dal 9 all'11 luglio vanno in scena i protagonisti finance, con i ministri del Tesoro dei Paesi G20 e i banchieri più potenti a livello globale a discutere sulle emergenze economiche. Il ...
G20, il governatore della Banca d'Italia, Ignazio Visco: "Non siamo ancora fuori dai guai" Rai News
G20 finance ministers focus on tax reform, climate in VeniceROME, JUL 9 - G20 finance ministers are meeting in Venice on Friday with global tax reform and the climate crisis at the top of the agenda set under the Italian presidency of the group. The G20 is loo ...
G20 Economia e Finanze Venezia: temi in agenda e programmaIl G20 Economia e Finanze a Venezia al via: dal 9 all'11 luglio i rappresentanti del mondo finance si incontrano per discutere temi urgenti contro la crisi. L'agenda e il programma.
G20 financeSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : G20 finance