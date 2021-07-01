Al Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Covid- 19 Variante Delta : Il contagio avviene in 5-10 secondiOmicidio di Chiara Gualzetti : La ragazza trovata morta a Monteveglio ...Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiUltime Blog

Turkey's Vision Of Blue Motherland Will Be Narrated In Maritime Summit

ISTANBUL, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turkey

Turkey's Vision Of Blue Motherland Will Be Narrated In Maritime Summit (Di giovedì 1 luglio 2021) "Domination of the sea is domination of the world." ISTANBUL, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Turkey Maritime Summit, to be held for the first time under the leadership of the T.R. Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, Will take place as a hybrid event on July 1st-2nd-3rd, 2021. The Maritime sector, which has had the biggest role in international transportation since antiquity, is increasing its share in parallel with the increasing trade volume, especially with its environmentalist approach. Surrounded by seas on three sides due to its geographical location, with a total of 78 shipyards and 119 thousand ...
The Canal Istanbul to Transform Turkey into a 'Global Logistics Power'

The Canal Istanbul, which is Turkey's vision project in every aspect to protect the historical and cultural texture of the Bosphorus, to reduce the load caused by maritime traffic and to ensure ...
The Canal Istanbul to Transform Turkey into a 'Global Logistics Power'

ISTANBUL, June 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stating that the Canal Istanbul will leave its mark in history as a guarantee of the independence and sovereignty of the Republic of Turkey, Adil Karaismailoglu ...
