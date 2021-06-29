‘The Crown’ Stars Olivia Colman, Lesley Manville Call For Gadget Levy to Fund U.K. Creative Industries – Global Bulletin (Di martedì 29 giugno 2021) FundING “The Crown” Stars Olivia Colman and Lesley Manville are among a host of British Creative Industries personalities Calling for a Levy on Gadgets, the proceeds of which would to towards supporting the U.K. Creative sector. “As a coalition of creators and performers we support the Smart Fund, a new scheme that could help to bring cultural and economic renewal to the whole of the U.K. The Fund could generate £250-£300 $346-415 million a year for the ...Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
taegirubys : qualquer squad armyblink tirando o the crown squad - cocoa_key : RT @vogue_italia: Iniziano tra pochi giorni le riprese di The Crown 5. Sapete già tutte le novità? (Per esempio, la nuova principessa Diana… - MarioGaBlack71 : RT @vogue_italia: Iniziano tra pochi giorni le riprese di The Crown 5. Sapete già tutte le novità? (Per esempio, la nuova principessa Diana… - i_am_the_sea : @latwittipe Mi sono sorbito 40 puntate di The Crown, è l’unica cosa che ricordo è la citazione di Thatcher sull’ave… - BreeGaloreGyal : RT @elementdeee: @100ydz @BreeGaloreGyal @QuavoStuntin The crown sksjsjsjjsmsms -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ‘The Crown’«Bridgerton», «Downton Abbey», «The Crown»: in tv vincono i costume drama Corriere della Sera
‘The Crown’Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ‘The Crown’