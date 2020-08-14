Justice League, Ray Fisher attacca Geoff Johns: "Mi ha minacciato dopo le lamentele su Whedon" (Di venerdì 14 agosto 2020) Ray Fisher è tornato a parlare di quanto accaduto sul set di Justice League, sostenendo che Geoff Johns avesse minacciato di rovinargli la carriera. Ray Fisher è tornato a parlare di quanto accaduto sul set di Justice League sui social media, questa volta accusando Geoff Johns di averlo minacciato a causa delle sue proteste nei confronti dei comportamenti di Joss Whedon. Secondo l'attore la reazione dei vertici di DC Films alle sue lamentele nei confronti dei comportamenti non professionali del regista sarebbe stata altrettanto inaspettata in modo negativo. Il tweet di Ray Fisher dichiara: "Durante le riprese aggiuntive a ... Leggi su movieplayer

