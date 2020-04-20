Eka Global: Supply remains priority for food packaging during coronavirus outbreak (Di lunedì 20 aprile 2020) BANGKOK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Despite some challenges from coronavirus outbreak, Eka Global, one of the world's leading longevity packaging producers, confirmed no compromise on Supply and quality of its food packaging while demand in the Global ready meal packaging was rising. Longevity packaging emerges as a crucial solution to stay-at-home living at the moment. Eka Global emerged as one of the world's leading Longevity packaging producers after a Thailand-based plastic container manufacturer Eka Pak acquired Printpack Asia in late 2019 and has operated under Eka Global brand ever since. The transaction has boosted Eka's annual production capacity to 2.5 billion pieces and enabled the company to have access to a expanded network of production facilities in India and China. Chaiwat Nantiruj, Eka Global's Group CEO, said when the company acquired Printpack Asia, it foresaw ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
