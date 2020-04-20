Coronavirus, il piccolo da solo per un mese con i genitori malati: il ...Truccazzano, uccide la compagna con un colpo di fucile alla testa e ...Coronavirus: Decreto legge aprile bonus di 800 euro e reddito di ...Coronavirus : Riaperture al via il 4 maggio per tutte le regioniInfarti : in prima linea l’Ospedale del Cuore di Massa anche con le ...Vincenzo De Luca alle regioni del Nord: Se aprite, chiudo la CampaniaCoronavirus, morta la dottoressa Maria Rosaria Esposito : aveva solo ...Bonaccini : Chi prende il reddito di cittadinanza vada a lavorare nei ...Coronavirus, ecco come sarà la riapertura nella fase 2Il topless di Emily Ratajkowski fa impazzire Instagram

Eka Global | Supply remains priority for food packaging during coronavirus outbreak

BANGKOK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite some challenges from coronavirus outbreak, Eka Global, ...

Eka Global: Supply remains priority for food packaging during coronavirus outbreak

Despite some challenges from coronavirus outbreak, Eka Global, one of the world's leading longevity packaging producers, confirmed no compromise on Supply and quality of its food packaging while demand in the Global ready meal packaging was rising. Longevity packaging emerges as a crucial solution to stay-at-home living at the moment. Eka Global emerged as one of the world's leading Longevity packaging producers after a Thailand-based plastic container manufacturer Eka Pak acquired Printpack Asia in late 2019 and has operated under Eka Global brand ever since. The transaction has boosted Eka's annual production capacity to 2.5 billion pieces and enabled the company to have access to a expanded network of production facilities in India and China. Chaiwat Nantiruj, Eka Global's Group CEO, said when the company acquired Printpack Asia, it foresaw ...

