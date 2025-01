Liberoquotidiano.it - RISC-V Breakthrough: SpacemiT Develops Server CPU Chip V100 for Next-Generation AI Applications

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/Recently,, a-V AI CPU company from China, announcedprogress in the development of itsCPUVital Stone®. It now provides a complete-V CPUhardware and software platform that fully supportsspecifications.Key IPs:-V CPU core X100, AIA and APLIC supporting interrupt virtualization, IOMMU supporting memory virtualization, IOPMP supporting security functions, LPC and eSPI supporting communication with mainstream BMCs, etc.Key Subsystems:Including CPU subsystem, bus subsystem, IOMMU subsystem, interrupt subsystem, debug & trace subsystem, clock & reset subsystem, RMU management and control subsystem, etc., thereby realizing the development of theCPUplatform.