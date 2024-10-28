Landman | Billy Bob Thornton spegne gli incendi nel trailer della nuova serie di Taylor Sheridan

Landman: Billy Bob Thornton spegne gli incendi nel trailer della nuova serie di Taylor SheridanLeggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.
D: “Men die, oil companies don’t. So begins the new trailer for Taylor Sheridan’s Landman, starring Billy Bob Thornton. In the new trailer, Thornton’s Tommy Norris is the fixer in the Paramount+ drama ... (msn.com)
La serie TV Landman con protagonista il premio Oscar Billy Bob Thornton è il nuovo drama originale di Paramount+ che si prepara ad arrivare in streaming a partire dal 18 novembre 2024. (msn.com)
Billy Bob Thornton stars in Taylor Sheridan's new Paramount+ drama series, "Landman," which arrives in November. (theplaylist.net)
"Men die, oil companies don't. Journey into the patch..." Paramount+ has revealed the second trailer for the next Taylor Sheridan thriller series called Landman, set in the proverbial boomtowns of ... (firstshowing.net)
In the trailer, Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) has to put out multiple fires, both figuratively and literally, in the West Texas oilpatch in his role as a fixer for a major oil company. Watch the ... (msn.com)
