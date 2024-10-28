Landman: Billy Bob Thornton spegne gli incendi nel trailer della nuova serie di Taylor Sheridan (Di lunedì 28 ottobre 2024) Landman: Billy Bob Thornton spegne gli incendi nel trailer della nuova serie di Taylor Sheridan La Paramount ha rilasciato un nuovo trailer della prossima serie sull’industria petrolifera di Taylor Sheridan, Landman. Nel trailer, Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) deve spegnere diversi incendi, sia in senso figurato che letterale, nella zona petrolifera del Texas occidentale nel suo ruolo di riparatore per un’importante compagnia petrolifera. Guardate il trailer completo qui sotto. Landman debutterà su Paramount+ il 17 novembre negli Stati Uniti e nei mercati internazionali in cui il servizio è disponibile. I primi due episodi saranno disponibili in streaming in quella data, seguiti da un episodio alla settimana. La prima stagione è composta da 10 episodi. Landman si basa sul podcast ‘Boomtown’ di Imperative Entertainment e Texas Monthly. Leggi tutta la notizia su Cinefilos.it (Di lunedì 28 ottobre 2024)BobglineldiLa Paramount ha rilasciato un nuovoprossimasull’industria petrolifera di. Nel, Tommy Norris (Bob) devere diversi, sia in senso figurato che letterale, nella zona petrolifera del Texas occidentale nel suo ruolo di riparatore per un’importante compagnia petrolifera. Guardate ilcompleto qui sotto.debutterà su Paramount+ il 17 novembre negli Stati Uniti e nei mercati internazionali in cui il servizio è disponibile. I primi due episodi saranno disponibili in streaming in quella data, seguiti da un episodio alla settimana. La prima stagione è composta da 10 episodi.si basa sul podcast ‘Boomtown’ di Imperative Entertainment e Texas Monthly.

Landman: Billy Bob Thornton spegne gli incendi nel trailer della nuova serie di Taylor Sheridan

Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

D: “Men die, oil companies don’t. So begins the new trailer for Taylor Sheridan’s Landman, starring Billy Bob Thornton. In the new trailer, Thornton’s Tommy Norris is the fixer in the Paramount+ drama ... (msn.com)

La serie TV Landman con protagonista il premio Oscar Billy Bob Thornton è il nuovo drama originale di Paramount+ che si prepara ad arrivare in streaming a partire dal 18 novembre 2024. (msn.com)

Billy Bob Thornton stars in Taylor Sheridan's new Paramount+ drama series, "Landman," which arrives in November. (theplaylist.net)

"Men die, oil companies don't. Journey into the patch..." Paramount+ has revealed the second trailer for the next Taylor Sheridan thriller series called Landman, set in the proverbial boomtowns of ... (firstshowing.net)

In the trailer, Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) has to put out multiple fires, both figuratively and literally, in the West Texas oilpatch in his role as a fixer for a major oil company. Watch the ... (msn.com)