EA FC 25 SBC Rutter Total Rush Soluzioni E Recensione (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) La SBC Georginio Rutter Total Rush sarà disponibile in EA FC 25. La versione speciale per la modalità Ultimate Team potrà essere riscattata completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa nell'area dedicata. La carta dell'attaccante francese può essere sbloccata effettuando l'acceso ad UT entro le 19:00 di venerdi 1 Novembre. In calce alla notizia potete consultare le migliori Soluzioni per completare la SBC di Georginio Rutter che ha ricevuto la carta speciale Total Rush . Completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa dell'attaccante, che milita nel Brighton, potete ricevere anche premi aggiuntivi da utilizzare per completare altre eventuali SBC o per rinforzare ulteriormente la vostra squadra e riuscire a competere sia nelle Division Rivals che nelle Finali della Champions Weekend League.

