Diaz si presenta | Entusiasta di essere all’Inter Women Posto giusto per me!

(Di martedì 3 settembre 2024) Nuovo acquisto per l’Inter. Si tratta di una calciatrice della Francia U-20, prelevata dal Bordeaux. UFFICIALE – L’Interha annunciato di aver definito l’acquisto della calciatrice Hillary. La francese è una classe 2004 proveniente dal Bordeaux. Questo il comunicato dei nerazzurri, pubblicato sul sito ufficiale: «FC Internazionale Milano comunica l’arrivo in nerazzurro di Hillary. Il difensore francese classe 2004 ha firmato con il Club un contratto fino al 30 giugno 2027. Il difensore della nazionale francese Under 20 arrivadal Bordeaux». Illaryè una nuova calciatrice dell’Inter: il profilo LA CALCIATRICE –ha disputato le ultime due stagioni con la maglia del club transalpino, totalizzando 36 gare in tutte le competizioni.