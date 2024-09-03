Diaz si presenta: «Entusiasta di essere all’Inter Women. Posto giusto per me!» (Di martedì 3 settembre 2024) Nuovo acquisto per l’Inter Women. Si tratta di una calciatrice della Francia U-20, prelevata dal Bordeaux. UFFICIALE – L’Inter Women ha annunciato di aver definito l’acquisto della calciatrice Hillary Diaz. La francese è una classe 2004 proveniente dal Bordeaux. Questo il comunicato dei nerazzurri, pubblicato sul sito ufficiale: «FC Internazionale Milano comunica l’arrivo in nerazzurro di Hillary Diaz. Il difensore francese classe 2004 ha firmato con il Club un contratto fino al 30 giugno 2027. Il difensore della nazionale francese Under 20 arriva all’Inter dal Bordeaux». Illary Diaz è una nuova calciatrice dell’Inter Women: il profilo LA CALCIATRICE – Diaz ha disputato le ultime due stagioni con la maglia del club transalpino, totalizzando 36 gare in tutte le competizioni.Leggi tutta la notizia su inter-newsNotizie su altre fonti
