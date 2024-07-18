Haier Smart Home Intends to Acquire Electrolux South Africa's Water Heater Business (Di giovedì 18 luglio 2024) QINGDAO, China, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
On 18thJuly 2024, Haier Smart Home entered into the transaction with Electrolux Group in Sweden to Acquire 100% equity interest in Electrolux South Africa Proprietary Limited ("ESA"), its subsidiary engaging in Water Heater Business in South Africa, for an enterprise value of ZAR 2.45bn (approx. RMB 980m). South Africa is the second largest economy in Africa with a population of 61.4 million. ESA owns the century-old Water Heater brand Kwikot that specializes in diversified products and solutions of electric Water Heaters, solar Water Heaters, multi-energy solutions, gas Water Heaters and heat pumps. It is the leading Water Heater manufacturer in South Africa, with a double-digit EBITDA margin.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
