XIAOHONGSHU Shines at VOGUE Business Global Beauty Summit (Di venerdì 5 luglio 2024) Pioneering the Next Wave of Innovation in the Beauty and Personal Care Industry NEW YORK, July 5, 2024
On June 25th, China's leading social media and lifestyle platform, XIAOHONGSHU was invited to the VOGUE Business Global Beauty Summit. At the Summit, XIAOHONGSHU joined over 100 Beauty brand founders, executives, and industry experts to analyze the latest trends and discuss the future of the Beauty industry. The event provided a platform to explore new marketing strategies for the international Beauty market, particularly from a Chinese perspective, aiming to guide the industry towards a path of quality-driven development. The Summit featured Chujing, Head of Personal Care Department at XIAOHONGSHU, alongside over 100 Global brand executives and marketing specialists from prestigious international companies such as LVMH Beauty, Kering Beauty, Estée Lauder, L'Oréal, P&G, Unilever, and Coty.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
