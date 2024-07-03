Zack Snyder’s Justice League potrebbe arrivare nei cinema, parola del regista (Di mercoledì 3 luglio 2024) Siete tra quelli, come noi, che sono rimasti scottati dal Justice League arrivato nelle sale nel 2017 e avete amato la versione originale di Zack Snyder giunta in Italia su Now e Sky? Siete ugualmente amareggiati perché non vi siete goduti la visione sul grande schermo? Sembra che le preghiere dei fan più sfegatati siano state ascoltate. Infatti, il regista ha dato un importante aggiornamento sul film asserendo che potrebbe arrivare nei cinema. Attraverso un post rilasciato sul social Vero, Zack Snyder lascia intendere che le probabilità siano più che buone, affermando che per chi vuole vedere il film sul grande schermo, basterà restare in attesa di aggiornamenti. Una notizia che stupisce dopo che la DC e la Warner sembravano aver tagliato totalmente i ponti con il passato e con lo stesso Snyder, soprattutto dopo che James Gunn gli è subentrato.Leggi tutta la notizia su screenworldNotizie su altre fonti
- Zack Snyder lascia intendere che Zack Snyder’s Justice League arriverà in sala! - Ecco la Zack Snyder’s Justice League In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, determinato a garantire che il sacrificio finale di Superman (Henry Cavill) non sia stato vano, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) allinea le forze con Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) per reclutare una squadra di metaumani per proteggere il mondo da un’invasione minaccia imminente di proporzioni catastrofiche. cinefilos
- Zack Snyder conferma che la sua versione di Justice League arriverà nei cinema - A distanza di tre anni dall'uscita in streaming, il regista ha confermato l'uscita nei cinema del film Zack Snyder's Justice League. . Per ora il filmmaker non ha svelato la data in cui i fan potranno vedere sul grande schermo le avventure del team di eroi della DC, ma ha anticipato che presto dovrebbe esserci un annuncio. Rimanete sintonizzati per una data". movieplayer
- Zack Snyder rivela i suoi piani per un Superman malvagio nella Justice League - | Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it | Mister Movie Zack Snyder ed il nuovo film su Superman. | Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it | Mister Movie . mistermovie
- Christopher Reeve’s son Will to appear in James Gunn’s Superman film - a character he will first portray in the animated Creature Commandos series set to release this December. Related: zack Snyder’s justice League is finally coming to theatres soon Milly Alcock is also ... coveredgeekly
- Zack Snyder’s Justice League To Finally Arrive In Theatres, Confirms Director, Netizens React, “He Needs To Stop Milking This Movie” - zack Snyder’s justice League To Be Released In The Theatres, Reveals The Director Himself ( Photo Credit – Wikimedia; Instagram ) Celebrated director zack Snyder is known for making comic books and ... koimoi
- 7 Ways James Gunn's SUPERMAN Has ALREADY Beaten Zack Snyder's MAN OF STEEL/BATMAN v SUPERMAN - At this point, we've seen enough from James Gunn's Superman to get a pretty good idea of what to expect and, while some of you won't like it, we think it's already beaten zack Snyder's take on the ... comicbookmovie
Video Zack Snyder’sVideo Zack Snyder’s