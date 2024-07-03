Zack Snyder’s Justice League potrebbe arrivare nei cinema parola del regista

Leggi tutta la notizia su screenworld

(Di mercoledì 3 luglio 2024) Siete tra quelli, come noi, che sono rimasti scottati dalarrivato nelle sale nel 2017 e avete amato la versione originale diSnyder giunta in Italia su Now e Sky? Siete ugualmente amareggiati perché non vi siete goduti la visione sul grande schermo? Sembra che le preghiere dei fan più sfegatati siano state ascoltate. Infatti, ilha dato un importante aggiornamento sul film asserendo chenei. Attraverso un post rilasciato sul social Vero,Snyder lascia intendere che le probabilità siano più che buone, affermando che per chi vuole vedere il film sul grande schermo, basterà restare in attesa di aggiornamenti. Una notizia che stupisce dopo che la DC e la Warner sembravano aver tagliato totalmente i ponti con il passato e con lo stesso Snyder, soprattutto dopo che James Gunn gli è subentrato.