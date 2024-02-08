Knuckles: Idris Elba è l'iconico personaggio SEGA nel trailer della serie spin-off di Sonic (Di giovedì 8 febbraio 2024) Come annunciato tempo fa, la serie Paramount+ si inserirà all'interno del franchise cinematografico principale Paramount+ ha diffuso in streaming pochi minuti fa il primo trailer della serie spin-off di Sonic, Knuckles, con l'iconico personaggio che avrà la voce di Idris Elba, dopo il suo esordio nel secondo film del franchise. L'arrivo del trailer è stato accompagnato dalla notizia che l'intera serie - per un totale di sei episodi - debutterà contemporaneamente su Paramount+ il 26 aprile prossimo. Paramount Pictures e SEGA of America hanno intenzione di regalare ai fan un'ulteriore occhiata a Knuckles durante la notte del Super Bowl ...Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
Advertising
Altre Notizie
Knuckles’ new TV show expands the Sonic the Hedgehog cinematic universe And Knuckles definitely has the look and feel of the Jeff Fowler-led Sonic the Hedgehog films. (Fowler directed the first episode, Paramount says.) But instead of Ben Schwarz and James Marsden leading ... Knuckles gets into VR and bullies his human friend in the first trailer for his Paramount+ show The first trailer for the Sonic spinoff series centered on Knuckles that no one asked for is here, and it actually ... Knuckles: Idris Elba è l'iconico personaggio SEGA nel trailer della serie spin-off di Sonic Come annunciato tempo fa, la serie Paramount+ si inserirà all'interno del franchise cinematografico principale ...
Knuckles IdrisVideo su : Knuckles Idris