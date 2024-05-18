Fonte : sport.periodicodaily di 18 mag 2024

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest – probabili formazioni

Burnley Nottingham

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sport.periodicodaily©

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest – probabili formazioni (Di sabato 18 maggio 2024) Il Nottingham Forest, a cui basta un punto per garantirsi la sopravvivenza in Premier League, si reca al Turf Moor per affrontare il Burnley, già retrocesso, domenica 19 maggio pomeriggio. I Tricky Trees non sono riusciti ad assicurarsi la salvezza lo scorso fine settimana a causa di un’emozionante sconfitta per 3-2 contro il Chelsea, mentre la retrocessione dei padroni di casa è stata confermata dalla sconfitta per 2-1 contro il Tottenham Hotspur. Il calcio di inizio di Burnley vs Nottingham Forest è previsto alle 19 Anteprima della partita Burnley vs Nottingham Forest a che punto sono le due squadre Burnley Sebbene il manager del Burnley Vincent Kompany si sia guadagnato qualche ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodaily
Notizie su altre fonti: burnley nottingham

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest Preview & Prediction | 2023-24 English Premier League - burnley vs nottingham Forest Preview & Prediction | 2023-24 English Premier League - nottingham Forest head into the final day with a three-point cushion over 18 th-placed Luton Town, but with a far superior goal difference, whilst burnley were officially sent down last weekend.

Has a team ever come from second to win Premier League title on final day - Has a team ever come from second to win Premier League title on final day - Has a team ever come from second to win title on final day of the season in Premier League history Find out the answer here.

Burnley v Nottingham Forest: Team news, predicted teams and TV details for final day showdown - burnley v nottingham Forest: Team news, predicted teams and TV details for final day showdown - burnley bid farewell to the Premier League tomorrow when the curtain closes on their season with a home fixture against nottingham Forest. 'A real mental rollercoaster': burnley's Jordan Beyer ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.