Probiotic strain SNZ 1969® helps manage IBS-D & IBS-C symptoms effectively | latest clinical study shows

latest study shows Sanzyme Biologics's Bacillus coagulans SNZ 1969® (Weizmannia coagulans SNZ 1969), a natural spore forming Probiotic strain over five decades of use and more than 30 human studies across age groups found to be effective in managing IBS symptoms. This study is unique as it covers both the IBS-Diarrhea and IBS-Constipation groups with larger number of subjects. Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is one of the most common disorders of gut-brain interaction, estimated to affect around 11% people globally. The outcome of this study will be significant to supplement manufacturers as it can help design products to address consumer need for managing IBS symptoms ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
