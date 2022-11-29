Probiotic strain SNZ 1969® helps manage IBS-D & IBS-C symptoms effectively | latest clinical study shows

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 29 novembre 2022) HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/Sanzyme Biologics's Bacillus coagulans SNZ(Weizmannia coagulans SNZ 1969), a natural spore formingover five decades of use and more than 30 human studies across age groups found to be effective in managing IBS. Thisis unique as it covers both the IBS-Diarrhea and IBS-Constipation groups with larger number of subjects. Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is one of the most common disorders of gut-brain interaction, estimated to affect around 11% people globally. The outcome of thiswill be significant to supplement manufacturers as it can help design products to address consumer need for managing IBS...