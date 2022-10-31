World Stroke Organization Tackle Gaps in Access to Quality Stroke Care (Di lunedì 31 ottobre 2022) GENEVA, Switzerland, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
On World Stroke Day (29th Oct), the World Stroke Organization has announced the launch of a new program that aims to drive Access to Quality acute Stroke Care and save lives around the World. The WSO Stroke Certification initiative is a strategic response to the results of a WHO-WSO survey which found that less than half (49%) of countries could provide comprehensive evidence-based acute Stroke Care. The survey also identified a huge gap in provision of Care between high- and low- and middle-income countries. While ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On World Stroke Day (29th Oct), the World Stroke Organization has announced the launch of a new program that aims to drive Access to Quality acute Stroke Care and save lives around the World. The WSO Stroke Certification initiative is a strategic response to the results of a WHO-WSO survey which found that less than half (49%) of countries could provide comprehensive evidence-based acute Stroke Care. The survey also identified a huge gap in provision of Care between high- and low- and middle-income countries. While ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ictus cerebrale, i segnali inequivocabili per riconoscerlo e intervenire entro le prime 6 oreL'obiettivo della World Stroke Organization per la giornata mondiale contro l'ictus cerebrale " che si celebra oggi " è quello di ribadire quanto sia importante riconoscere tempestivamente i ...
World Stroke Organization Tackle Gaps in Access to Quality Stroke CareGENEVA, Switzerland, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - On World Stroke Day (29 th Oct), the World Stroke Organization has announced the launch of a new program that aims to drive access to quality acute stroke care and save lives around the world. The WSO ... Palermo. Giornata mondiale dell'ictus (World Stroke Day). Il 29 ottobre visite gratuite a Villa Sofia Paese Italia Press
Il 29 ottobre si celebra la Giornata mondiale dell’ictus cerebraleIn Italia rappresenta la terza causa di morte dopo le malattie cardiovascolari e le neoplasie. Quasi 150mila italiani ne vengono colpiti ogni anno, e la metà dei superstiti rimane con problemi di disa ...
World Stroke Organization Tackle Gaps in Access to Quality Stroke CareGENEVA, Switzerland, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On World Stroke Day (29th Oct), the World Stroke Organization has announced the launch of a new ...
World StrokeSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : World Stroke