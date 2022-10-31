Riepilogo e annunci del livestream di GranzellaLUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2022 - Il programma di lunedì 31 ottobreJoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R riceve un nuovo contenutoLUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2022 - Il programma di domenica 30 ottobreLucca Comics & Games Gli appuntamenti del 29 ottobreASUS ROG è Technical Partner di Reply TotemFare bitcoin mining conviene e quanto si guadagna?Che cos’è l’estrusione?Lucca Comics & Games GLI IMPERDIBILI DELL’EDIZIONE HOPEL'apertura dei Mondiali 2022 di LoL è il 5 novembreUltime Blog

World Stroke Organization Tackle Gaps in Access to Quality Stroke Care

On World Stroke Day (29th Oct), the World Stroke Organization has announced the launch of a new program that aims to drive Access to Quality acute Stroke Care and save lives around the World.   The WSO Stroke Certification initiative is a strategic response to the results of a WHO-WSO survey which found that less than half (49%) of countries could provide comprehensive evidence-based acute Stroke Care. The survey also identified a huge gap in provision of Care between high- and low- and middle-income countries. While ...
L'obiettivo della  World Stroke Organization  per la giornata mondiale contro l'ictus cerebrale " che si celebra oggi " è quello di ribadire quanto sia importante riconoscere tempestivamente i ...

Il 29 ottobre si celebra la Giornata mondiale dell’ictus cerebrale

In Italia rappresenta la terza causa di morte dopo le malattie cardiovascolari e le neoplasie. Quasi 150mila italiani ne vengono colpiti ogni anno, e la metà dei superstiti rimane con problemi di disa ...

