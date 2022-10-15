Media, Rupert Murdoch pensa a fusione tra Fox e News Corp (Di sabato 15 ottobre 2022) Rupert Murdoch sta pensando alla fusione di Fox e News Corp, le due colonne portanti del suo impero Media, unendo il gruppo televisivo dietro il canale via cavo Usa Fox News con la holding che ...Leggi su notizie.tiscali
Rupert Murdoch’s Fox Corp & News Corp explore potential mergerRupert Murdoch has started proceedings that could see Fox Corp and News Corp join forces, reversing a decade-old split. Murdoch’s family owns almost 40% of voting shares in News Corp and around 42% of ...
