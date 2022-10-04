infodas receives NITES certification from the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 4 ottobre 2022) COLOGNE, Germany, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/, leading provider of Cross Domain Solutions (CDS), announces that its SDoTGateway has officially received the (National IT Evaluation Scheme)the prestigiousAgengy of. This top-tieronce again ensures that the SDoT Secrity Gateway can be deployed in highly sensitive environments in accordance with national and international standards, with one of the most demandingevaluations conducted by independent testing laboratories. The SDoTGateway is engineered and produced in Germany in accordance withdesign principles by ...