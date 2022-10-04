infodas receives NITES certification from the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (Di martedì 4 ottobre 2022) COLOGNE, Germany, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/
infodas, leading provider of Cross Domain Solutions (CDS), announces that its SDoT Security Gateway has officially received the (National IT Evaluation Scheme) NITES certification from the prestigious Cyber Security Agengy of Singapore. This top-tier certification once again ensures that the SDoT Secrity Gateway can be deployed in highly sensitive environments in accordance with national and international standards, with one of the most demanding Security evaluations conducted by independent testing laboratories. The SDoT Security Gateway is engineered and produced in Germany in accordance with Security design principles by ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
