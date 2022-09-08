The Good Nurse: Jessica Chastain sospetta che Eddie Redmayne sia un killer nel trailer (Di giovedì 8 settembre 2022) Un crimine di malasanità a New York nel trailer di The Good Nurse, con Jessica Chastain e Eddie Redmayne, in arrivo su Netflix a fine ottobre. Netflix offre un primo sguardo al thriller psicologico The Good Nurse, interpretato da Jessica Chastain e Eddie Redmayne, con il trailer e il poster del true crime. Basato sul libro The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder di Charles Graeber, The Good Nurse racconta la storia di Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain), una madre single che lavora di notte in ospedale come infermiera mentre lotta con ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di giovedì 8 settembre 2022) Un crimine di malasanità a New York neldi The, con, in arrivo su Netflix a fine ottobre. Netflix offre un primo sguardo al thriller psicologico The, interpretato da, con ile il poster del true crime. Basato sul libro The: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder di Charles Graeber, Theracconta la storia di Amy Loughren (), una madre single che lavora di notte in ospedale come infermiera mentre lotta con ...

sfiorata82 : RT @comingsoonit: Arriverà a fine ottobre su #Netflix il thriller #TheGoodNurse con #EddieRedmayne e #JessicaChastain, dove un infermiere è… - hvsrmusic : Quando il post-punk si tinge di mainstream. - IFofPlanetune : @fikkyun this is so good I did not expect all of the doodles on the same image it's amazing hdjkfhsjkdfhsjkdhfjkshdfjk - Curlywriter31 : RT @comingsoonit: Arriverà a fine ottobre su #Netflix il thriller #TheGoodNurse con #EddieRedmayne e #JessicaChastain, dove un infermiere è… - comingsoonit : Arriverà a fine ottobre su #Netflix il thriller #TheGoodNurse con #EddieRedmayne e #JessicaChastain, dove un inferm… -