Fortnite: Darth Vader atterra sull’isola come boss da affrontare (Di martedì 21 giugno 2022) Da una galassia lontana lontana arriva qualcuno “in sintonia” col lato oscuro della Forza: Darth Vader è atterrato sull’isola di Fortnite Siamo onesti: solamente Fortnite sarebbe stato capace di introdurre Darth Vader (o Dart Fener, all’italiana) in una stagione estiva degna del festival di Woodstock. La stagione “In sintonia” sta per farsi molto meno sognante, però, ora che il signore dei Sith è arrivato sull’isola in veste di boss. Siamo dunque di nuovo in quel magico momento di metà stagione circa, in cui dopo aver sudato sette camicie per tenere traccia di tutti gli NPC presenti sull’isola ne vengono aggiunti di nuovi. Ovviamente, con questa nuova minaccia (tutt’altro che fantasma) avremo anche ...Leggi su tuttotek
How To Get Darth Vader's Lightsaber In FortniteDarth Vader was apparently sick and tired of being trapped in Fortnite's Battle Pass and is now waging war against all players. In a new update to the battle royale game, the Sith Lord is unleashed ...
Fortnite Update 3.60 Brings Darth Vader’s Lightsaber, E-11 Blasters, And MoreDarth Vader has begun his campaign for the Island ... SOCIAL TAGS + LOOKING FOR PARTY Express how you play Fortnite! With the new option to add social tags to your profile, select up to three for ...
