FIFA 22: Promo ShapeShifters. Arrivano i Mutaforma in FUT (Di mercoledì 15 giugno 2022) EA Sports, tramite i menu di gioco, ha divulgato un’immagine dell’evento ShapeShifters per la popolare modalità FIFA 22 Ultimate Team in arrivo venerdi 17 giugno. In questa campagna, i cambi di ruolo e i bonusa certe statistiche creeranno nuovi fuoriclasse per la tua squadra. Per partire di slancio, ricordati di dare un’occhiata al nuovo obiettivo “Mutaforma Giornalieri” per ottenere un pacchetto contenente un oggetto Mufatorma della Squadra 1 garantito non scambiabile. Inoltre è stato comunicato che durante l’evento in questione EA Sports rilascerà tanti nuovi contenuti a tema con SBC, Obiettivi e due squadre. FIFA 22 è atteso per il 1° Ottobre su PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Steam e Nintendo Switch. Continuate a seguirci anche tramite i nostri social Facebook e Twitter ...Leggi su fifaultimateteam
