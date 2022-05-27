Bridgerton | Ruby Barker ricoverata in clinica per le malattie mentali | Sono stata davvero male

Advertising

Barker si sta concentrando sulla sua salute mentale . L'attrice di, 25 anni, ha condiviso un aggiornamento con i suoi 231.000 follower giovedì dall' ospedale in cui è stata curata, ...The weight of the world.'sBarker is on the road to recovery with her mental health and she's crediting Shonda Rhimes for helping her get there. Biggest Differences Between Netflix's '' Adaptation ..."I want to survive and I will survive" Bridgerton star Ruby Parker has been hospitalised with mental health issues. The actress confirmed she has not been doing well recently in a moving Instagram ...Bridgerton star Ruby Barker is currently receiving treatment for 'mental health struggles' in hospital. In an open and honest clip shared online, the 25-year-old admitted she has 'been really unwell ...