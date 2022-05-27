Bridgerton, Ruby Barker ricoverata in clinica per le malattie mentali: "Sono stata davvero male" (Di venerdì 27 maggio 2022) L'attrice di Bridgerton Ruby Barker ha ringraziato Netflix e Shonda Rhimes per averla salvata rivelando di essere stata recentemente ricoverata in una clinica per la salute mentale Ruby Barker si sta concentrando sulla sua salute mentale. L'attrice di Bridgerton, 25 anni, ha condiviso un aggiornamento con i suoi 231.000 follower giovedì dall'ospedale in cui è stata curata, spiegando di essere stata "davvero male per molto tempo", prima di ricevere la sua diagnosi, che non ha rivelato. " Adesso sto meglio", ha detto all'inizio del video. "Voglio solo essere onesta con tutti, sto lottato", ha detto l'attrice. "Quindi, Sono in ospedale in questo momento, ...Leggi su movieplayer
