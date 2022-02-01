Love Is In The Air, Puntate 7-11 Febbraio 2022: Aydan Svela la Verità a Serkan e Kemal! (Di martedì 1 febbraio 2022) Love Is In The Air, trama Puntate dal 7 all’11 Febbraio 2022: Aydan, su consiglio di Eda, decide di Svelare a Serkan e Kemal che sono padre e figlio. E’ Bolat a reagire male alla notizia… Nelle prossime Puntate di Love Is In The Air, al centro delle trame ci sarà in particolar modo la storia della paternità di Serkan. Aydan, alla fine, dopo il fallimento dei suoi numerosi piani, si trova costretta a confessare la Verità a Kemal ed anche a suo figlio. Ma prima di vedere che cosa sta per succedere, facciamo un piccolo passo indietro. Love Is In The Air: dove eravamo rimasti Aydan non riesce più a convivere con il dubbio che sia Kemal il padre di ...Leggi su uominiedonnenews
Advertising
_alloveragain : 'the family I love' questo amore che riempie il cuore. ?? - M00Nally : piangendo per quel “the family i love” perché è così reale che nessunx se ne rende realmente conto - winterbear_girl : 'THE FAMILY I LOVE' E POI UNA FOTO DI TUTTI E 7 E UNA SOLO CON I VMIN PIANGENDO - eli17589499 : “The families I love” E NIENTE mi è andato solo un tae coccolone nell’occhio????? - aletata13 : Le 4 fasi che seguono il “the family that I love”. 1. Pianto 2. Disperazione 3. Negazione 4. Accettazione e amore -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Love The
The Big Bang Theory, una star della serie svela la disgustosa abitudine di uno dei protagonisti... protagonista della love story tra il fisico sperimentale e la vicina di casa Penny (Kaley Cuoco) ... Leggi: The Big Bang Theory: Kaley Cuoco ha avuto un "cameo segreto" in Young Sheldon Leggi: The Big ...
Jalil Lespert partage un tendre cliché souvenir avec Laeticia HallydayLove is in the air pour Jalil Lespert et Laeticia Hallyday . Malgré le temps qui passe, les deux tourtereaux sont chaque jour un peu plus amoureux et n'hésitent pas à se faire savoir. Lundi 31 janvier ...
Beautiful, Una Vita, Love is in the Air Anticipazioni: Puntate di oggi 31 gennaio 2022 ComingSoon.it
Are Dolores Catania and Paul Connell From RHONJ Still Together?The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ is a gripping reality show that follows several high-profile and affluent women in New Jersey as they go about their everyday lives. With cameras documenting most ...
Nadine Dorries warns Spotify that UK Government wants ‘fair payment’ from streaming for musiciansSo I know what a labour of love the creative process is.” Ms Dorries’ Four Streets novels are inspired by her childhood on a Liverpool council estate. The minister announced £50m of support ...
Love TheSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Love The