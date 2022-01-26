The Belvedere Museum in Vienna Sells NFTs of The Kiss by Gustav Klimt for Valentine's Day (Di mercoledì 26 gennaio 2022) - Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) - Vienna, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/
In collaboration with NFT investment fund artèQ, the Belvedere Museum is launching an NFT drop of a historical masterpiece. Just in time for Valentine's Day, the most famous depiction of a pair of lovers will be offered for sale in a limited number of digital excerpts. Gustav Klimt's The Kiss (Lovers) – one of the world's most famous works of art and the centerpiece of the Belvedere's collection – will be specially implemented as an NFT project. A high-resolution digital copy will be divided into a 100 x 100 grid, resulting in 10,000 inimitable individual pieces that will be offered as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. The buying process ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
