Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 04-12-2021 ore 17:30 (Di sabato 4 dicembre 2021) Viabilità DEL 4 DICEMBRE 2021 ORE 16.20 ERICA TERENZI BEN TROVATI ALL’ASCOLTO CON ASTRAL INFOMOBILITA’, UN SERVIZIO DELLA Regione Lazio IN REDAZIONE ERICA TERENZI PERMANGONO DISAGI PER L’ INCIDENTE AVVENUTO IN PRECEDENZA SULL’IMBOCCO PER LA TANGENZIALE EST; CODE DUNQUE LUNGO IL TRATTO URBANO DELLA A24 Roma-L’AQUILA TRA VIA FIORENTINI E LA TANGENZIALE EST VERSO IL CENTRO SEMPRE CHIUSA LA STAZIONE BORGHESIANA DELLA LINEA C DELLA METROPOLITANA PER UN PROBLEMA TECNICO. I TRENI TRANSITANO SENZA FERMARSI. OGGI ALLE 18.00 ALLO STADIO OLIMPICO BIG MATCH DELLA 16ESIMA GIORNATA DI CAMPIONATO DI SERIE A Roma-INTER GIA DAL PRIMO POMERIGGIO MODIFICHE ALLA Viabilità NELLA ZONA CIRCOSTANTE L’IMPIANTO SPORTIVO. MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI SUL NOSTRO SITO INFOMOIBLITA.ASTRALSPA.IT DA ASTRAL ... Leggi su romadailynews (Di sabato 4 dicembre 2021)DEL 4 DICEMBREORE 16.20 ERICA TERENZI BEN TROVATI ALL’ASCOLTO CON ASTRAL INFOMOBILITA’, UN SERVIZIO DELLAIN REDAZIONE ERICA TERENZI PERMANGONO DISAGI PER L’ INCIDENTE AVVENUTO IN PRECEDENZA SULL’IMBOCCO PER LA TANGENZIALE EST; CODE DUNQUE LUNGO IL TRATTO URBANO DELLA A24-L’AQUILA TRA VIA FIORENTINI E LA TANGENZIALE EST VERSO IL CENTRO SEMPRE CHIUSA LA STAZIONE BORGHESIANA DELLA LINEA C DELLA METROPOLITANA PER UN PROBLEMA TECNICO. I TRENI TRANSITANO SENZA FERMARSI. OGGI ALLE 18.00 ALLO STADIO OLIMPICO BIG MATCH DELLA 16ESIMA GIORNATA DI CAMPIONATO DI SERIE A-INTER GIA DAL PRIMO POMERIGGIO MODIFICHE ALLANELLA ZONA CIRCOSTANTE L’IMPIANTO SPORTIVO. MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI SUL NOSTRO SITO INFOMOIBLITA.ASTRALSPA.IT DA ASTRAL ...

Advertising

gualtierieurope : Una bella notizia per #Roma: entro 10 giorni il #PontedellIndustria sarà restituito alla città. Grazie alle strutt… - tefulmino : RT @gualtierieurope: Una bella notizia per #Roma: entro 10 giorni il #PontedellIndustria sarà restituito alla città. Grazie alle strutture… - TosiniPietro : RT @gualtierieurope: Una bella notizia per #Roma: entro 10 giorni il #PontedellIndustria sarà restituito alla città. Grazie alle strutture… - Alex_Bruzzi1975 : RT @gualtierieurope: Una bella notizia per #Roma: entro 10 giorni il #PontedellIndustria sarà restituito alla città. Grazie alle strutture… - gizzo97 : RT @gualtierieurope: Una bella notizia per #Roma: entro 10 giorni il #PontedellIndustria sarà restituito alla città. Grazie alle strutture… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Viabilità Roma Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 04 - 12 - 2021 ore 12:30 VIABILITÀ DEL 4 DICEMBRE 2021 ORE 12.20 GIUSEPPE CUTRUPI UN SALUTO DA GIUSEPEP CUTRUPI E BEN TROVATI ... PASSIAMO AL TRASPORTO FERROVIARIO, CIRCOLAZIONE SOSPESA SULLA LINEA FL3 ROMA - VITERBO PER L'...

Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 04 - 12 - 2021 ore 13:30 OGGI ALLE 18.00 ALLO STADIO OLIMPICO DI NUOVO IN SCENA LA SERIE A CON L'INCONTRO DI CALCIO ROMA - INTER; GIA DAL PRIMO POMERIGGIO SCATTERANNO MODIFICHE ALLA VIABILITÀ NELLA ZONA CIRCOSTANTE L'...

Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 04-12-2021 ore 12:30 - RomaDailyNews RomaDailyNews DEL 4 DICEMBRE 2021 ORE 12.20 GIUSEPPE CUTRUPI UN SALUTO DA GIUSEPEP CUTRUPI E BEN TROVATI ... PASSIAMO AL TRASPORTO FERROVIARIO, CIRCOLAZIONE SOSPESA SULLA LINEA FL3- VITERBO PER L'...OGGI ALLE 18.00 ALLO STADIO OLIMPICO DI NUOVO IN SCENA LA SERIE A CON L'INCONTRO DI CALCIO- INTER; GIA DAL PRIMO POMERIGGIO SCATTERANNO MODIFICHE ALLANELLA ZONA CIRCOSTANTE L'...