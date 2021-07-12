Era in scooter con il nipotino : Matteo Anastasio ucciso durante i ...Euro2020 Italia Inghilterra : Gli sportivi calciatori inglesi si ...Posso risparmiare sull’assicurazione auto?SCALA L'APICE DEL MOTORSPORT IN F1 2021: TRAILER DI LANCIOPass esplosivi di Red Dead Online pensati per i banditiLewis Hamilton e Max Verstappen in testa al gruppo - Rivelate le ...Trasloco economico e senza stress: la guidaLa Malattia segreta di Raffaella Carrà : la confessione di Milly ...Denise Pipitone : interrogato per ore l'ex fidanzato di Jessica ...Massimo Cacciari contro Renzi e Letta : Gli ha umiliati!Ultime Blog

One killed | another suspected drowned in Euro celebrations

ROME, JUL 12 - A 19 - year - old man was killed in a car crash at Caltagirone in Sicily and another man ...

Meanwhile a man with a criminal record, 42 - year - old Matteo Anastasio, was killed at San Severo near Foggia in Puglia while celebrating Italy's win with his six - year - old nephew is fighting for ...

ROME, JUL 12 - A 19-year-old man was killed in a car crash at Caltagirone in Sicily and another man is believed to have drowned in Venice, both during celebrations of Italy's win over England in the E ...

