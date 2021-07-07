INEOS reveals Grenadier interior | ready for anything work and life throws at it

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021) - Innovative design proves that a capable body-on-frame 4X4 can still deliver on modern comfort and refinement - As with the exterior design, the focus is on practicality and utility – from switches and dials, to stowage and customisation options -is built to endure, with hard-wearing materials and integrated tech that will stand the test of time - #Unwrapped LONDON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/Theof theis designed on purpose, to deliver the space, practicality and versatility owners need from a hard-ing 4X4. Starting from a clean sheet, ...