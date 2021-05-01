Manchester City, non solo Aguero: un altro big in vendita (Di sabato 1 maggio 2021) Il Manchester City venderà Sterling in estate: mirino puntato su Haaland del Borussia Dortmund e Grealish dell’Aston Villa Il Manchester City pianifica le mosse di mercato in vista della prossima stagione. Oltre a Sergio Aguero, anche Raheem Sterling verrà ceduto dal club inglese. Come riportato da Football Insider, i Cityzens vogliono puntare tutto su Erling Haaland del Borussia Dortmund e Jack Grealish dell’Aston Villa. L'articolo proviene da Calcio News 24. Leggi su calcionews24
Manchester City, non solo Aguero: un altro big in vendita
Il Manchester City venderà Sterling in estate: mirino puntato su Haaland del Borussia Dortmund e Grealish dell'Aston Villa Il Manchester City pianifica le mosse di mercato in vista della prossima
Dalla Samp allo scudetto alla nostra ItalSamp... il blucerchiato doriano, il bianco azzurro laziale, il neroazzurro dell'Inter dove ha vinto tre scudetti (due sul campo) da tecnico, il biancoazzurro del Manchester City, fino all'azzurro Italia.
