PHNIX Unveils New Heat Pump for House Heating | Cooling and Hot water to Target European Market

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apart from the strong product portfolio, the success for ...

 Apart from the strong product portfolio, the success for PHNIX to remain the leader in the Heat Pump industry is the efficiency to tackle the rapid Market changes. Facing the growing demand of higher efficiency and stronger performance under extremely cold climate, especially in European regions, PHNIX upgrades the current Heat Pump series to an unprecedented level and creates a completely new product category - HeroPremium series, which quickly becomes a powerful weapon of Market development for cooperative partners in Europe. "Targeting the European Market, HeroPremium Series is specially developed with the most cutting-edge ...
