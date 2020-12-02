Florence's historic Palazzo Serristori gets revamp (Di mercoledì 2 dicembre 2020) It was built at the start of the 16th century by Lorenzo Serristori to show how important the family of bankers, loyal allies of the Medici, had become. It was constructed on the site of a hunting ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Florence historicFlorence's historic Palazzo Serristori gets revamp
ROME, 02 DIC - It was the last home of Joseph Bonaparte, the brother of Napoleon, the kind of Spain and Naples, who took refuge there, and it was also the residence, again in the 19th century, of the ...
Via al recupero dello storico Palazzo Serristori a Firenze
E' stata l'ultima dimora di Giuseppe Bonaparte, fratello di Napoleone, re di Spagna e di Napoli, che vi si rifugiò in esilio, e anche residenza, sempre nell'800, della nobile famiglia russa dei Demido ...
Florence historicSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Florence historic