Petra Rumpf Appointed As New Limacorporate Advisory Board Member

UDINE, Italy, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Limacorporate is pleased to announce that Petra Rumpf has ...

Limacorporate is pleased to announce that Petra Rumpf has joined the Limacorporate Advisory Board starting September 22, 2020.     Petra Rumpf is a healthcare and digital health executive with more than 20 years of strategic leadership expertise. Petra has vast experience from incubating, building and running global businesses, defining and implementing y-driven business models, steering M&A activity and driving organic growth. She has been a Member of Executive Management Boards of publicly listed companies and has driven business transformation in Med Tech, Life Sciences, Manufacturing, High Tech, and Software sectors. Since 2018, ...
