Gli Evolve Alba a Sanremo Rock 2020!Come scegliere al meglio un computer portatile economicoStava cercando si salvarlo : Vigile trasportato per 16 chilometri ...Uno schiaffo per chi ne ha davvero bisogno! Nel sacchetto abbandonato ...Valerio Pino parla del suo passato: Baci mozzafiato con Anna SafroncikLe noci Pecan potrebbero far parte della dieta sana?Tv LG oled e Nanocell 2020 con comando vocale di AlexaGTA Online: Los Santos settimana del Grand Prix di San AndreasI migliori videogiochi usciti durante il 2020Come investire 10.000 euro nel 2020? Analisi dei vantaggi e degli ...

RIS Launches InkCenter® Cartridge Refill Service At MediaMarkt Stores In Spain

InkCenter® offers superior quality and cost savings while good for the environment CARLSBAD, ...

zazoom
Commenta
RIS Launches InkCenter® Cartridge Refill Service At MediaMarkt Stores In Spain (Di martedì 1 settembre 2020) InkCenter® offers superior quality and cost savings while good for the environment CARLSBAD, California, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Retail Inkjet Solutions (RIS) has partnered with MediaMarkt to pilot its inkjet Cartridge Refill Service at select store locations throughout Spain. While shopping, MediaMarkt customers can simply drop off their empty inkjet Cartridges at the InkCenter® Service area to be Refilled by a qualified Service team member. This innovative Refill technology is designed to be convenient and efficient, while also reducing the amount of single-use plastic ending up in our landfills and oceans. "RIS is excited to be partnering with MediaMarkt, ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : RIS Launches

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : RIS Launches
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : RIS Launches Launches InkCenter® Cartridge Refill Service