Hamilton | ‘Correre mi manca ogni giorno’
Coronavirus, Lewis Hamilton: “Correre mi manca ogni giorno”. Ma c’è ottimismo: ...

Commenta
Hamilton, ‘Correre mi manca ogni giorno’ (Di mercoledì 29 aprile 2020) Coronavirus, Lewis Hamilton: “Correre mi manca ogni giorno”. Ma c’è ottimismo: “Ne verremo fuori rinvigoriti, più gentili”. Con un lungo post condiviso sul proprio profilo Instagram, Lewis Hamilton ha parlato della nostalgia per le gare, di un anno sportivo travolto dall’emergenza coronavirus e di un futuro incerto. Visualizza questo post su Instagram I miss racing everyday. This is the first time since I was 8 that I haven’t started a season. When you live and breath something you love, when it’s gone there’s definitely a big void. But there’s always positives to take from these times. Right now, we all have time in the world to reflect on life, our decisions, our goals, the people we have around us, our careers. Today, we see clearer skies all over the world, less animals being ... Leggi su newsmondo

