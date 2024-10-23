Question Time alla Camera coi ministri Piantedosi, Nordio e Giuli: la diretta (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) A partire dalle 15 è in programma il Question Time, alla Camera, coi ministri Matteo Piantedosi (Interni), Gilberto Pichetto Fratin (Ambiente), Anna Maria Bernini (Università), Alessandro Giuli (Cultura), Carlo Nordio (Giustizia) e Adolfo Urso (Imprese). L'articolo Question Time alla Camera coi ministri Piantedosi, Nordio e Giuli: la diretta proviene da Il Fatto Quotidiano. Ilfattoquotidiano.it - Question Time alla Camera coi ministri Piantedosi, Nordio e Giuli: la diretta Leggi tutta la notizia su Ilfattoquotidiano.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) A partire dalle 15 è in programma il, coiMatteo(Interni), Gilberto Pichetto Fratin (Ambiente), Anna Maria Bernini (Università), Alessandro(Cultura), Carlo(Giustizia) e Adolfo Urso (Imprese). L'articolocoi: laproviene da Il Fatto Quotidiano.

