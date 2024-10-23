Ilfattoquotidiano.it - Question Time alla Camera coi ministri Piantedosi, Nordio e Giuli: la diretta
Hornets Mailbag: LaMelo's ankles, Tidjane Salaün's role, Brandon Miller's potential + more - The Charlotte Hornets are officially back in action on Wednesday night versus the Houston Rockets. The team finished 2-3 in preseason action, but showed signs of progression and improvement. There's a ... (msn.com)
Do entry fees really help reduce the crowds at tourist hotspots? - Some, such as Venice, have tested entry fees to see whether asking day visitors to pay a small sum helps. After an initial 29-day test, Venice is set to continue the charge in 2025. Might other cities ... (msn.com)
Kamala Harris Asked Twice If She’d Pardon Trump — Her Face Says It All - Hallie Jackson repeatedly asked VP Kamala Harris if she would consider pardoning Trump if he is found guilty — the VP's face said it all. (mediaite.com)Video di Tendenza