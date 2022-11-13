Highlights Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira, Ufc 281 (VIDEO) (Di domenica 13 novembre 2022) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights e le migliori immagini del match tra Israel Adesanya e Alex Pereira, andato in scena nella notte italiana per l’Ufc 281. I due si sono contesi il titolo dei pesi medi, che era detenuto dall’atleta nigeriano, ma che ha cambiato padrone proprio dopo questo incontro: infatti, Pereira ha trovato il terzo successo contro il vecchio rivale (battuto già due volte quando entrambi praticavano kickboxing), vincendo quindi il titolo. Ecco di seguito i momenti salienti dell’incontro. He watched from afar. And when the time was right, he struck. @AlexPereiraUFC inexplicably goes 3-0 against Adesanya to become #ANDNEW. #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/rbCYoqqMAU — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 13, ...Leggi su sportface
HIGHLIGHTS ADESANYA PEREIRA, UFC 281 VIDEO SPORTFACE.IT
Alex Pereira Beats Israel Adesanya via TKO to Win Middleweight Title at UFC 281Alex Pereira completed a meteoric rise to UFC middleweight championship with a fifth-round TKO win over Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 281 from Madison Square Garden. Both fighters wasted no ...
UFC 281 results: Alex Pereira comes from behind, finishes Israel Adesanya again for middleweight titleAnother chapter is etched in the book of Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira after Saturday – with similar twists and turns. In the UFC 281 headliner Saturday, Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) rallied to score ...
