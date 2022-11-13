L' incontro segreto di Francesco Totti e Ilary BlasiDragonflight - il 15 novembre il livestream della patch pre-espansioneIl Comune collabora con Cyclomedia per mappare MilanoArriva iotty Plus e la casa diventa sempre più smart AGGIORNAMENTO EA SPORTS FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 DISPONIBILEI MIXERS SONO I CAMPIONI ITALIANI DEL RED BULL CAMPUS CLUTCHAsh Ketchum diventa campione del mondoPredator League 2022: domenica 13 novembre la finale nazionaleL'espansione Spada e Scudo - Tempesta Argentata del Gioco di Carte ...Tower of Fantasy svela l'aggiornamento CONFOUNDING LABYRINTHUltime Blog

Highlights Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira, Ufc 281 (VIDEO) (Di domenica 13 novembre 2022) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights e le migliori immagini del match tra Israel Adesanya e Alex Pereira, andato in scena nella notte italiana per l’Ufc 281. I due si sono contesi il titolo dei pesi medi, che era detenuto dall’atleta nigeriano, ma che ha cambiato padrone proprio dopo questo incontro: infatti, Pereira ha trovato il terzo successo contro il vecchio rivale (battuto già due volte quando entrambi praticavano kickboxing), vincendo quindi il titolo. Ecco di seguito i momenti salienti dell’incontro. He watched from afar. And when the time was right, he struck. @AlexPereiraUFC inexplicably goes 3-0 against Adesanya to become #ANDNEW. #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/rbCYoqqMAU — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 13, ...
