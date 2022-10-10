Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 10 ottobre 2022) Accessibility and inclusivity at the core of QF's It's Only Football if it's For All campaign DOHA,, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/As anticipation builds across the country and theahead of theCupFoundation (QF) has unveiled the-up ofandthat will be taking place at– open for everyone to enjoy, every day. QF'sCup campaign – launched today at an event attended by key stakeholders and titled, It's Only Football if it's For All – reflects how the firstCup™ in the Middle East and the Arabwill be the most ...