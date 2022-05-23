Blockchain Company Everstake Wrote a Rap With Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine to Ask for More Crypto Donations (Di lunedì 23 maggio 2022) KYIV, Ukraine, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Everstake, a Ukraine-based Blockchain Company, created a rap video featuring Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov to urge the Crypto community to keep donating to a charitable organization Aid For Ukraine. Aid For Ukraine raises funds from the Crypto community for the benefit of Ukraine's military and humanitarian needs. It has raised over $60M worth of different Cryptocurrencies since its launch, of which over $45M has already been spent on first aid kits, ration packs, bulletproof vests, and other procurements. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
mattgusti : @Investments_CEO 1). $PESA @PESA_token ?? #Tokenized #Remittance #Company, #World ?? #blockchain #solution #BSC . TG… -
FPT Software Partners with Udacity to Enhance World - class Digital Transformation Capabilities... Internet of Things ( IoT ), Cloud , Blockchain and Security. The two parties looked into developing specialized training content for FPT Software employees along with the company's exclusive ...
Supply Chain Disruptions Could Cost European Economies Up to 920 Billion in GDP by 2023, According to Accenture Report... organizations must make their value chains transparent; one way to do this is through blockchain ... About Accenture Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in ... Blockchain nella vendita al dettaglio di moda Previsioni di mercato Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Amazon Web Services, Accenture| Analisi SWOT del mercato, compresi i principali attori – BrianzaDonna BrianzaDonna
Blockchain per lo sviluppo sostenibile(Adnkronos) - Cologno Monzese, 20/05/2022 - Blockchain e sostenibilità sono due degli argomenti più attuali e sempre al centro di dibattito al giorno d'oggi.Moltissimi bloggers, politici, influencers ...
The ICOA Fund is Officially LiveLAS VEGAS, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICOA Inc. (OTC PINK: ICOA), a publicly-traded Nevada-based company that acquires exciting blockchain-driven ventures, has announced that The ICOA Fund is now li ...
