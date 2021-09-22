CrowdStreet and Juniper Square Partner to Usher in the Next Chapter of Digital Transformation for the Commercial Real Estate Industry

(Di mercoledì 22 settembre 2021) ... the leading provider of investment management solutions for(CRE), today announced it has entered into a strategicship with, the leader in online capital ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CrowdStreet and

Leonardo

Continua a leggereJuniper Square Partner to Usher in the Next Chapter of Digital Transformation for the Commercial Real Estate Industry Business Wire Business Wire - 22 Settembre ...Continua a leggereJuniper Square Partner to Usher in the Next Chapter of Digital Transformation for the Commercial Real Estate Industry Business Wire Business Wire - 22 Settembre ...