Anie Confindustria, tecnologie italiane per la transizione energetica in vetrina a Melbourne (Di venerdì 25 ottobre 2024) Si chiude oggi, presso il Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, All Energy Australia Exhibition & Conference 2024, il principale evento australiano dedicato al settore dell'energia con un particolare focus sulle energie rinnovabili. Per la prima volta una collettiva di imprese italiane ha partecipato all'evento nell'ambito del Padiglione Italia coordinato dall'Ufficio Ice Agenzia di Sydney in collaborazione con Anie Confindustria. La delegazione, composta da 8 aziende italiane leader nel settore delle tecnologie per l'energia, ha presentato a Melbourne una gamma di prodotti e soluzioni innovative per la generazione di energia tradizionale e rinnovabile, per l'accumulo e per l'efficienza energetica.

