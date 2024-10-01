Champagne Socialist – Milano (Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024) Champagne Socialist Via Lecco, 1 – 20129 Milano Tel. 02/2047295 Sito Internet: www.Socialist.wine.wine Tipologia: enoteca Prezzi: vini in mescita 5/10€, sfizi 4/25€ Chiusura: Domenica OFFERTA Champagne Socialist, il cui motto è “wine tonight, revolution tomorrow”, è un’enoteca naturale che punta tutto sulla sostanza e poco sulla forma. Il locale, infatti, si presenta abbastanza anonimo dall’esterno e accuratamente “trasandato” all’interno, con le pareti piene di bottiglie di vino per un totale di circa 400 etichette sia italiane che straniere. Non è previsto un menù, tutto è indicato sulle lavagne, poste sia dentro che fuori, su cui vengono scritte le opzioni in mescita e gli stuzzichini del giorno.Leggi tutta la notizia su secoloditalia
