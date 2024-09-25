Kid Design Week al via | Creatività per bambini e adulti anteprima con Ascanio Celestini

Leggi tutta la notizia su dailyshowmagazine

(Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) Terni, 25 settembre 2024 – Si è svolta oggi presso il Caffè Letterario della Biblioteca Comunale di Terni (Bct) la conferenza stampa di presentazione della Kid, un festival che dal 1° al 5 ottobre 2024 trasformerà Terni in un vero e proprio laboratorio creativo per. L’evento d’sarà lo spettacolo teatrale diil 30 settembre al Teatro Secci (ore 21.15, ingresso gratuito su prenotazione). Un Evento Unico che Unisce Generazioni La Kidè un festival unico nel suo genere, che propone un incontro tra generazioni attraverso lae il. L’obiettivo è promuovere la crescita non solo come percorso deiverso l’età adulta, ma anche come riscoperta dell’infanzia da parte degli