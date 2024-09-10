Panini Comics e Star Comics presentano due variant cover d’eccezione per Black Clover e My Hero Academia (Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) Panini Comics e Star Comics combinano le loro forze in un team-up senza precedenti: due case editrici e due Maestri indiscussi del manga shonen danno vita a due copertine variant imperdibili, in arrivo in Italia in autunno. Kohei Horikoshi (My Hero Academia) e Yûki Tabata (Black Clover) si omaggiano a vicenda realizzando due cover d’eccezione, a partire da mercoledì 20 novembre in fumetteria e a Milan Games Week & Cartoomics2024 presso gli stand Panini Comics e Star Shop. Il numero 36 di Black Clover, opera di Yûki Tabata, per l’occasione avrà la copertina realizzata da Kohei Horikoshi: un pezzo da collezione imperdibile non solo per tutti coloro che sono fan della serie ma anche per chi ammira i lavori del collega mangaka che ne cura la cover. Il Regno di Clover è ormai un esteso campo di battaglia che vede i Cavalieri Magici affrontare i Paladini.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
